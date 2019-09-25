Make the correct choice of stream for Class 12th

education

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 11:00 IST

You are standing on a crossroad; any one path will lead to your dream future or will leave a taste of dissatisfaction throughout your life. After you give your 10th Board examination you are faced with life’s first and biggest choice of selecting a stream, you are in a complex maze of science, commerce and arts. Normally, students are unaware of the fact that class 10th Board is the initial and crucial stage of building a career which will lead you to your goal in life.

Follow Your Dream

Children generally take the decision with puzzled and ambiguous mind and end up selecting a wrong stream thereby opening the door to worst consequences in the long-term career prospects. My suggestion to children is that you MUST FOLLOW YOUR DREAM be what. As Swami Vivekanand rightly quoted, “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success”.

Dream with a Goal

When you dream of your career you need to realize and discover your real potential. Your dream without a goal is just a wish. Break down your dream into goals. This is where you start asking yourself how exactly you’re going to reach your destination. More often than not, you’ll find that you need to take certain steps to get to where you want to be. Remember, dreams don’t happen overnight. They take patience, hard work, and consistency. Dream, but dream with a goal in mind.

Access Your Potential

Know your aptitude for the aspired career. Do you posses those qualities or the aptitude needed to pursue a particular career option? Having a goal will not solve the purpose, are you working in the right direction to fulfill your ambitions if still confused take advice of career guides who will explain you each and every possibility of the stream.

Know the Streams

Before selecting any stream, students need to go through the details of the stream and try to co-relate it with their future prospectus. If you want to become a Chartered Accountant, it is advisable to study Commerce at the Higher Secondary level and not take up Science and later on study CA and sail on two boats.

By doing this you will lose two precious years without any in-depth understanding on the basics. By the time, the students reach class 10; they need to go through the subjects details of all the streams and try to reach a conclusion. You can browse the education portals or take help from seniors or teachers. Once you broadly finalize the stream, you can select the subject combination.

Select Your Stream

After you have sorted out your potential you decipher the stream you want to choose. You must know and understand the streams inside out from Science, Commerce or Humanities. Research adequately on the courses, its prospects and opportunities it has in future for you. Each stream is equally good and needs understanding of the subject. It’s not that Humanities is less than Science and Commerce or what so ever. Your School days are precious don’t lose them by slogging to reach where you don’t want to. Give attention to your passion or the area of interest, check its career prospects scope and possibilities related to a stream and also ask your seniors about their experiences and talk to your peers and do the brainstorming for each other.

Difference between Career and a Job

Jobs are plenty in the market but you need to build your career. Take a short test for yourself and ask yourself a few questions, first understand the difference between career and a job. Find out what is it that makes you ‘You” with the best possibilities. Think about what you have to do to be ‘You’, and accordingly find a career. Listen to your parents’ advice align their thought to your dream and then choose a stream and success will follow.

Arise, awake and do not stop until the goal is reached.

(The author is Advisor, Odisha Adarsh Vidyalaya Sangathan, Govt. of Odisha and founder, SAI International Education Group)

