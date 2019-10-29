Making music while keeping pace with times

education

‘Music hath charms to sooth a savage breast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak,’ so said British poet William Congreve .

And Bhatkhande Music Institute Deemed University has made a tremendous contribution in spreading this charm of music not only in the city and state but all over the country.

Established in 1926 by renowned classical singer and musicologist, Pt Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande and Rai Umanath Bali as Marris College of Music, Bhatkhande Music Institute Deemed University (as it is known today) is a landmark in Kaiserbagh where music flows in the air. The sound of musical instruments, the tinkling of ghungroos and the beats of tabla and other percussion instruments make the place sublime.

Here, every room is like a temple and students take off their shoes outside when they enter to learn music.

The institute boasts of several virtuosos as both faculty and alumni, including Pt SN Ratanjankar, Anoop Jalota, Kanika Kapoor and Talat Mahmood. But it has moved ahead with the times and transformed the way music is taught .

It has adopted new ideas to promote music among the masses but at the same time it protects the sanctity of Hindustani classical music.

Today Bhatkhande is not only teaching classical ragas and dances to students but also the nuances of recording a song in its sound studio. It also teaches the students the art to promote themselves and showcase their talent through social media.

No wonder in just five years the number of students in the institute has increased from 670 to 3,000.

Vice chancellor of Bhatkhande Shruti Sadolikar Katkar said, “Students with a passion for music come to Bhatkhande. It’s an institute where the students who want to devote their lives to music are given full support . For such students we have the best teachers, musicians and trainers.”

She said, “Enhanced opportunities in music and dance as career may be reasons for spurt in the number of students . But you cannot dispute the fact that this university has also changed because of the high quality of faculty. Their dedication can be seen in every room. The university has become futuristic and is not averse to updating students about the art of recording and fine tuning their voice electronically in our advanced studio.

“We have moved ahead a lot technically in music but at the same time our stress on classical music has not been reduced. We are training students in classical music as before.”

Rashmi Upadhyaya, a PhD student said, “I took up music after 25 years after the retirement of my husband, just for my personal satisfaction. Music has a divine power to calm your soul. After completing my PhD I have planned my career as a teacher . Now I want to enjoy my music and share my joy with every student whom I teach.” Pooja Dwivedi, another PhD student said, “ I was fond of music since childhood and the talent hunt shows pumped me to learn music seriously. I am not averse to singing in Bollywood but today I want to teach music so that I can share my knowledge with others.”

Avanti Walvekar, another research scholar who has come all the way from Kuwait to learn classical music in Bhatkhande and is working on ‘Manifestation of Hindustani Classical Music and Semi Classical Music in Hindi Film Songs (1930-1960).’, said, “The youths are attracted towards reality shows as they want quick name and fame today and there is nothing wrong in it.”

A faculty in the institute said, “We prepare students to promote themselves on social media platforms like Youtube , Face Book and Twitter. Some of our students are already becoming popular. Today a good singer does not require a break in Bollywood. He or she can become popular by singing in a good studio and putting the song on social media. There are several singers who have adopted this route to showcase their talent.”

Another teacher Kamlesh Dubey said, “ We not only educate student in classical music but also teach them the nuances of recording and fine tuning their voice in our studio. Our courses provide students with the skills and opportunities needed to grow and flourish as artists. We prepare them in a practical way for a career in music. We also teach them how to use social media for their promotion. So we can say today we produce a product which is fully finished and ready to enter the world of cut-throat competition.”

