Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: Reshmi Nandeibam tops HSLC exam, check important details

education

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 14:01 IST

Manipur Class 10th Result 2020: The Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BSEM) on Monday announced the results of the High school leaving certificate or class 10 examination 2020 on its official website. A total of 65.34% of students have passed the Manipur HSLC examination. The pass percentage for male candidates (regular) is 70.88% and 66.75% for female candidates (regular).

This time a total of 25,084 students out of 38,390 students, who appeared in the examination which was conducted across 140 examination centres in the state from February 17 to March 5,2020, passed the examination.

Reshmi Nandeibam of Pitambara English School, Kwakeithel, Imphal secured the first position in the Manipur HSLC examination with 579 out of 600 marks.

Huidrom Rohid Singh of St John’s school, Nambol, bagged the second position with 578 marks while Khumanthem Bobosana Singh of Eureka Academy, Thounaojam, and Rahul Naorem of Catholic school Cachipur jointly bagged the third spot with 572 marks.

Students who have appeared in the HSLC examination can check the results at the Board’s official website (i) www.bosem.in and (ii) www.manresults.nic.in after 2 pm, officials added.

Manipur education minister Dr Th Radheshyam led department officials including the chairman Th Kirankumar and Secretary Dr Chithung Mary Thomas of BSEM declared the results of the examination by releasing the abstract copy of the examination results at the BSEM conference in Imphal around 11, officials said.

Regarding the decline in the pass percentage, Manipur education Minister Dr Radeshyam said that strict measures taken up by the state authority during the examination could be the reason. He also said that around 102 students were expelled (while 5 others were withheld) from the examination this year for using unfair means. Unlike the previous year, form submission and issuance of admit cards were introduced for the first time this year, the minister said.