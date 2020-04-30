Manipur’s education council advise principals to promote class 11 students to class 12

education

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 21:23 IST

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) on Thursday advised all principals of educational institutions having +2 courses to promote the students of Class XI students to Class XII for the academic year 2019-2020 in view of the outbreak of Coronavirus (Covid-19) across the globe.

Secretary Ch Biren Singh of the COHSEM issued a notification in this regard on Thursday. “..as per cabinet decision conveyed to the Council...CBSE press release & resolution No.1.1 of the examination committee meeting held on 29 April,2020, all the principals of higher secondary schools and colleges having +2 courses are advised to promote the students of class XI who are in possession of admit cards issued by the COHSEM to the next grade i.e. Class XII immediately on basis of all the school based assessments that in term tests conducted so far,” says the notification. “All the heads of the institutions are therefore advised to submit the prepared tabulations sheets on or before May 13,2020 positively as mentioned earlier.”

Thursday’s notification came following as per the state cabinet decision and subsequent letter by Education department’s letter.

In a letter, the Education commissioner (Schools) T Ranjit Singh on April 27 had asked the Secretary of COHSEM “to take further appropriate necessary action as deem fit,” and intimate the “action taken report” to the state government at the earliest.

The step has been taken up as per decision of the state cabinet meeting held on April 20, 2020, the letter said mentioning that the cabinet meeting had approved that the Class XI students be promoted to class XII based on the term test performances etc of the students.

The state cabinet meeting also approved that the Class XI examination conducted by the COHSEM for the academic year 2019-2020 be done away in view of the outbreak of Covid-19 as per the letter which was circulated to media on April 28.

Earlier on April 8, Manipur education minister Dr Thokchom Radheshyam had informed that discussions are going on regarding the promotion of the students studying in Class XI to Class XII adding that the extra classes for students belonging to lower classes from Class I-XII will be conducted during the summer vacation to meet the loss occurred during the lockdown.