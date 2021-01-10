Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers
- The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday launched the TESOL Core Certificate Program for English teachers of Delhi government schools in the presence of Regional English Language Officers at the US Embassy.
The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release. The current batch is of 50 teachers, it added.
Deputy CM Sisodia said, "It is important for the teachers to keep enhancing their skills. We want our teachers to do the things they already know differently. This course will bring more creativity in classrooms"
As per the release, regional English Language Officer Ruth Goode from the US Embassy in India was also present during the launch. She acknowledged the long association of the US Embassy with the Delhi government and appreciated the efforts taken by Deputy CM in ensuring that Delhi government teachers learn from the best.
She said, "We really value our relationship with the Delhi government. We have trained around 800 teachers in the past and will continue to support more in the future".
Deputy CM Sisodia said, "English has become an essential language these days. Our teachers know how to teach English to their students. It's important for the teachers to teach it to the students in a creative manner. We will provide all kinds of support to the teachers for learning new ways of teaching".
"Regional English Language Office of the US Embassy has trained around 800 teachers from Delhi government schools since 2017. They have worked on creating a pool of master trainers who have subsequently trained primary and secondary school teachers on innovative English teaching in classrooms," the release further said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
TN college students to get free data card for online classes: Palaniswami
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTech, Diploma in engineering awarded by IGNOU till 2011-12 session valid: AICTE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teachers help students make sense of violence at US Capitol
- Social studies teachers nationwide set aside lesson plans this week to help young people make sense of the scenes of the violent siege in Washington by supporters of President Donald Trump.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021 for practical exams released
- NIOS class 10 and 12 admit card 2021: Students who have registered for the examination can download their hall tickets online at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian student among winners of NASA app development challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 9, 11 exams to be held in schools by April 24: Goa Board
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AILET 2021 exam rescheduled to June 20, check details here
- According to the schedule, NLU will conduct the AILET exam 2021 on June 20, 2021, from 10 to 11:30 am.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dream budget of the youth to propel India into a $5 trillion economy
- This National Youth Parliament, scheduled on January 7-8 is to endeavor to channelize the energies of Indian Youth to set forth a Budget that propels India into high growth trajectory.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020 released, here's direct link to download
- HSSC Lab Attendant admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the HSSC recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at hssc.gov.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Manish Sisodia launches TESOL Core Certificate Program for govt school teachers
- The program will enhance the English language teaching competency of the participant teachers which will improve English teaching in government school classrooms, according to an official release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT Jammu organises first-ever convocation ceremony
- The ceremony was organized in a hybrid mode wherein a total of 79 students were conferred with B Tech degrees in the Departments of Computer Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Electrical Engineering.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Punjab CM launches scheme for free sanitary pads to schoolgirls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021 to be released today, here's how to download
- BSEB Class 10th admit card 2021: Once the admit cards are released, students who have registered for the board examination will be able to download their Bihar Board class 10th admit card 2021 online at biharboardonline.com.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decision to reopen colleges in Maharashtra to be taken by Jan 20: Uday Samant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
26 teachers, 2 students test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha's Gajapati
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox