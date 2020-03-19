e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Manish Sisodia to discuss new teaching methods with edu staffs amid coronavirus outbreak

Manish Sisodia to discuss new teaching methods with edu staffs amid coronavirus outbreak

Currently, the schools are shut till March 31 and are to resume on April 1 with the beginning of the new semester, subject to the situation being normal.

education Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:12 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia
Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged teachers, principals, heads of studies, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and few private schools to discuss alternate plan to support learning of children at home, if the schools closure in Delhi continue after March 31 due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The meeting of this body, which could constitute as many as 15 people will take place on March 26 to review the learning methods for students at home due to the virus.

Sisodia said, “Let us be prepared for circumstances where the closure of schools might be extended. Let’s come up with learning activities for children confined to their homes due to the closure of schools.”

Currently, the schools are shut till March 31 and are to resume on April 1 with the beginning of the new semester, subject to the situation being normal.

He would be meeting, teachers, officials from the Directorate of Education, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), head of studies to come up with unique solutions to impart knowledge if the schools in the National Capital remain to stay shut after April 1.

The participants have been asked to come with different solutions to better impart knowledge during school closure.

The office of the Deputy Chief Minister also said that participants can join through video conferencing.

States including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra have also shut schools and postponed higher-education exams except for class X and XII board exams.

So far, India has reported 152 cases of which 3 people have died. Delhi has reported nine confirmed cases of the deadly virus and has recorded one death till now.

top news
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
When will coronavirus infections peak? Analysis throws up varying predictions
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Coronavirus Live Updates: ICSE board postpones class 10, 12 exams
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Tejas Mark II to have ability to conduct Balakot-like operations
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
Covid-19 not created in lab, has natural origins, say scientists
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
In historic first, Ferrari to present its ‘pure blood’ SUV with speed genetics
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
Slack launches major redesign as millions of users work from home
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
‘Create your own identity, don’t be someone else’: Ex-AUS WK to Pant
trending topics
coronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News