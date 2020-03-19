Manish Sisodia to discuss new teaching methods with edu staffs amid coronavirus outbreak

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 10:12 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday urged teachers, principals, heads of studies, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) and few private schools to discuss alternate plan to support learning of children at home, if the schools closure in Delhi continue after March 31 due to Covid-19 outbreak.

The meeting of this body, which could constitute as many as 15 people will take place on March 26 to review the learning methods for students at home due to the virus.

Sisodia said, “Let us be prepared for circumstances where the closure of schools might be extended. Let’s come up with learning activities for children confined to their homes due to the closure of schools.”

Currently, the schools are shut till March 31 and are to resume on April 1 with the beginning of the new semester, subject to the situation being normal.

He would be meeting, teachers, officials from the Directorate of Education, Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), head of studies to come up with unique solutions to impart knowledge if the schools in the National Capital remain to stay shut after April 1.

The participants have been asked to come with different solutions to better impart knowledge during school closure.

The office of the Deputy Chief Minister also said that participants can join through video conferencing.

States including Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra have also shut schools and postponed higher-education exams except for class X and XII board exams.

So far, India has reported 152 cases of which 3 people have died. Delhi has reported nine confirmed cases of the deadly virus and has recorded one death till now.