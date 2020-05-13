e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief

Manoj Ahuja appointed new CBSE chief

Ahuja is currently working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

education Updated: May 13, 2020 11:09 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
central board of secondary education building.
central board of secondary education building. (HT File)
         

Odisha cadre IAS Manoj Ahuja has been appointed the new chairman of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Ahuja is currently working as Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training.

“CBSE gets new Chairman Manoj Ahuja, IAS (OR:90), Special Director, Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Department of Personnel and Training,” said CBSE in a statement.

Ahuja will replace Anita Karwal as the chairman of the CBSE.

top news
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
Sitharaman to announce details of Rs 20 lakh cr economic package at 4 pm
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
India crosses Canada’s Covid-19 tally, becomes 12th worst-affected country
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
Low-cost ‘Feluda’ test to detect virus in an hour likely in 4 weeks
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
India’s Covid-19 package almost equal to Pakistan’s GDP
‘He will give as good as he gets’: Arnold on bust-up with Ganguly in 2002
‘He will give as good as he gets’: Arnold on bust-up with Ganguly in 2002
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Tesla vs California tussle ends after Donald Trump steps in
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
India’s factory output shrank by 16.7% in Mar and Wuhan to test entire population
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 LockdownAarogya SetuUP Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In