MAT 2018: PBT admit card released; registration dates extended, check revised dates here

The All Indian Management Association (AIMA) has revised the dates of online registration of paper based and computer based tests of Management Aptitude Test (MAT) 2018 exams. The last date to register for PBT is Tuesday, December 4 and the new date to apply for CBT is extended till December 10.

Visit the official website of AIMA to register online.

AIMA will conduct PBT on December 9, for which the admit cards were issued on December 1. The CBT will be conducted on December 15 and the admit card for the same will be released on December 11. Candidates should register themselves before December 10.

Candidates can apply for both modes of test (PBT and CBT) if they want. Registration fee for single test is Rs 1550 and for both the tests, the fee is Rs 2650.

First Published: Dec 04, 2018 12:13 IST