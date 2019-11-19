e-paper
MAT December 2019: Application form is now available on Paytm, here’s how to apply

Paytm on Tuesday announced that Management Aptitude Test (MAT) aspirants can now register for the exam, pay the fees and fill up the form using their digital payment platform.

education Updated: Nov 19, 2019 17:24 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paytm on Tuesday announced that Management Aptitude Test (MAT) aspirants can now register for the exam, pay the fees and fill up the form using their digital payment platform. (paytm.com)
         

Paytm on Tuesday announced that Management Aptitude Test (MAT) aspirants can now register for the exam, pay the fees and fill up the form using their digital payment platform. Candidates can do this both through the Paytm app as well as the website by using their laptop or desktop.

How to register for AIMA MAT December 2019 exams through Paytm:

1) Open the Paytm website or app on computer or laptop and login.
2) Tap on AIMA MAT form icon on the top navigation bar and choose the registration type a) New registration or b) Already registered.
3) If registering for the first time, fill in personal details like name, date of birth, email ID, mobile number and create a profile.
4) Pay the registration fee
5) Fill the form and submit the application.

Candidates can also choose their preferred B-school and select the mode of the test (paper or computer-based). The app also notifies the applicants about MAT schedule and other useful information. MAT is conducted four times in a year.

