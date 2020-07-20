Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: Get direct link here to check Meghalaya class 10 results

education

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 10:19 IST

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the MBOSE class 10/ SSLC Results 2020 today, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have appeared in the MBOSE SSLC exam can check their results online at mbose.in by entering the roll number and other login credentials. Around 51 thousand students have taken the exam this year.

Direct link to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 here

This year, the SSLC result will not be displayed on MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong, and in the Examination centres, due to Covid-19 situation.

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC 2020 result LIVE Updates

If the official website of MBOSE does not open, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:

www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

Check your MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 in four simple steps after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.