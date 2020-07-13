e-paper
MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results 2020: Meghalaya 12th arts results declared, direct link here

MBOSE HSSLC 12th Results 2020: Meghalaya 12th arts results declared, direct link here

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared class 12th HSSLC Arts Result 2020 on its official website. Students who have taken the MBOSE HSSLC Exam in arts stream can check their results online at mbose.in

education Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2020
         

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared class 12th HSSLC Arts Result 2020 on its official website. Students who have taken the MBOSE HSSLC Exam in arts stream can check their results online at mbose.in. Alternatively, the students can also check their scores online megresults.nic.in, meghalyaonline.in, meghalaya.shiksha and results.shiksha.

Hindustantimes

Direct link to check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020

Students will have to visit the official website of MBOSE and then go the ‘Results’ tab. Click on the link given for arts result 2020. Key in your login credentials and submit. Your MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

Follow MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 LIVE Updates

Earlier this month, MBOSE had announced the results for class 12th science, commerce and vocational stream exams which began on March 2. A total of 3615 students from Science streams, 2203 from Commerce stream and 12 from vocational stream had taken the exam.

