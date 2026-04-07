MBOSE Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026: Check full list of toppers

The Meghalaya Board of School Education announced the Class 10 results for 2026 on Tuesday. The results can be checked on mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in. Students can check their Meghalaya Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2026 results on the official website at mbose.in. (Unsplash/Representational Image)

The MBOSE SSLC result date and time were announced by the board on April 3, 2026.

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Toppers list The board has declared the names of the top-performing students this year. The toppers list is as follows:

Rank 1: Wangaal Lama secured 585 marks.

Rank 2: Vishal Kumar secured 576 marks.

Rank 3: Prajukta Roy and Prinita Das secured 575 marks each.

Rank 4: Samdi Mukhim, Nathanael Mantre Laloo and Wandarihjun Lyngkhoi secured 572 marks each.

Rank 5: Jenita Pator secured 571 marks.

MBOSE 10th Result 2026: How to check Candidates who appeared for the exam can follow these steps to view their results:

1. Go to the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

2. Select the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link on the home page.

3. A new page will appear. Enter the required login details.

4. Click on submit. Your result will be shown on the screen.

5. Review the result and download it.

6. Take a printout for future use.

The Class 10 exams began on January 30 and ended on February 11, 2026. The papers were conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Last year’s results The Class 10 results were declared on April 5 last year. The overall pass percentage stood at 87.10 per cent.

Also read | MBOSE 10th Result 2026: Meghalaya Board SSLC results releasing tomorrow at mbose.in

Two students, one from Shillong and another from Jowai, secured the top rank. Leisha Agarwal from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School, Shillong and Avila Kathrene P Lyngdoh from North Liberty Higher Secondary School, Jowai scored 582 marks each.

For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MBOSE.