e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today, list of websites to check Meghalaya Board 10th scores

MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 to be declared today, list of websites to check Meghalaya Board 10th scores

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will announce the MBOSE class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam results 2020 today, July 20. Here’s the list of websites, where students can check their results.

education Updated: Jul 20, 2020 08:48 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 today: List of websites to check result
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 today: List of websites to check result(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Meghalaya Board class 10th or secondary school leaving certificate (SSLC) exam result 2020 will be declared today by the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE). Students who have appeared in the MBOSE 10th exam will be able to check their scores online. The results will be published on the official website at mbose.in as well as other alternative websites. If the official website crashes after the result is declared, due to heavy server, students can try checking their scores on these alternative websites:

www.megresults.nic.in,

www.meghalayaonline.in,

www.meghalaya.shiksha, and

www.results.shiksha.

Check MBOSE SSLC RESULT 2020 LIVE Updates

Students can check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 by entering the roll number and other login credentials on the website.

According to media reports, this year around 51 thousand students had registered for the class 10th exam which includes 28 thousand girls and 22 thousand boys.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea today
Rajasthan HC to resume hearing on Sachin Pilot, 18 other rebel Congress MLAs’ plea today
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
Highest single-day spike of 40k pushes coronavirus count past 1.1 million
LIVE: First time in 2 months, S Korea reports smallest rise in Covid-19 cases
LIVE: First time in 2 months, S Korea reports smallest rise in Covid-19 cases
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
ED files new charge sheet to aid Mehul Choksi’s extradition
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
In Gehlot vs Pilot, Congress backs regional leadership
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
Waterlogged since 1950s: Why Minto Bridge is Delhi’s flooding constant
India’s fatality rate lower than global average: Govt
India’s fatality rate lower than global average: Govt
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
Covid update: PM Modi speaks to CMs; global deaths cross 6 lakh; Big B’s tweet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In