MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Meghalaya Board class 10th results soon at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC 10th Result 2020 LIVE: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE class 10th or SSLC Results 2020 today, July 20, on its official website at mbose.in. Students who have written the MBOSE 10th exam will be able to check their scores online by entering the roll number and other login credentials on the official website. According to media reports, this year 51,334 students had registered for the MBOSE class 10th exam including 28,412 girls and 22,922 boys. Students can expect their MBOSE 10th SSLC Result anytime after 10 am. If the official website of MBOSE crashes after the result is declared, students can also check their MBOSE class 10 examination results from the following websites:www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.

How to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites

Step 2: Click on the MBOSE SSLC Results 2020 link

Step 3: Key in your roll number and other required information and submit

Step 4: Your MBOSE class 10 Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

Step 5: Download and take its print out.

09:00 am IST MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board class 10th result soon, 1 hour to go In next one hour, MBOSE will announce the Meghalaya SSLC or class 10th results. Students can check their results at 10 am.





08:55 am IST Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Steps to check result online Once the MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 is declared, students should visit mbose.in. Go to the ‘Result tab’. Click on ‘Download result.’ Key in your login credentials and submit. Your results will be displayed on the screen.





08:51 am IST MBOSE SSLC Result: Where to check Meghalaya Board 10th Result The results will be published on the official website at mbose.in as well as other alternative websites. If the official website crashes after the result is declared, due to heavy server, students can try checking their MBOSE SSLC scores on these alternative websites: www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha, and www.results.shiksha.





08:45 am IST MBOSE SSLC Results 2020: Around 51 thousand students to get result today This year over 51 thousand students have taken the MBOSE SSLC exam including 28 thousand girls and 21 thousand boys. They will get their results today.





08:40 am IST MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: When to expect the result Students can expect their MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 anytime after 10 am.



