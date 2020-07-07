MCA course duration reduced by 1 year, to be of 2 years now: AICTE

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:38 IST

The duration of the Masters of Computer Application (MCA) has been reduced from three years to two years. The decision was taken in the 545th Meeting of the University Grant Commission (UGC) held in December 2019. From the 2020-21 academic session, MCA will be taught for two years.

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has shared this information along with an official notice on its official twitter handle.

As per the notification, students who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University) obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for the MCA course.

“In view of the above, necessary modification in the course duration of the MCA program may please be made in conformity with the UGC decision and provisions contained in AICTE APH for A.Y 2020-21,” reads the official notification.