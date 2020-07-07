e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MCA course duration reduced by 1 year, to be of 2 years now: AICTE

MCA course duration reduced by 1 year, to be of 2 years now: AICTE

The decision was taken in the 545th Meeting of the University Grant Commission (UGC) held in December 2019.

education Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
From the 2020-21 academic session, MCA will be taught for two years.
From the 2020-21 academic session, MCA will be taught for two years. (File photo )
         

The duration of the Masters of Computer Application (MCA) has been reduced from three years to two years. The decision was taken in the 545th Meeting of the University Grant Commission (UGC) held in December 2019. From the 2020-21 academic session, MCA will be taught for two years.

All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE) has shared this information along with an official notice on its official twitter handle.  

As per the notification, students who have passed BCA/ Bachelor Degree in Computer Science Engineering or equivalent degree or passed B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 level or at graduation level (with additional bridge courses as per the norms of the concerned University) obtained at least 55% marks (45% marks in case of candidates belonging to reserved category) in the qualifying examination are eligible to apply for the MCA course.

“In view of the above, necessary modification in the course duration of the MCA program may please be made in conformity with the UGC decision and provisions contained in AICTE APH for A.Y 2020-21,” reads the official notification.

tags
top news
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
IAF projects day-night, all-weather combat capability in Ladakh
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
ED slaps money laundering case against GVK group and MIAL for airport scam
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
The Middle Kingdom’s rush of blood and the need for strong Indian deterrence
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
Chinese envoy to Nepal in fresh row for her meetings with political leaders
India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days
India’s Covid-19 tally: From one lakh cases in 110 days to 7 lakh in just 49 days
Watch: ESA’s stunning video of icy Korolev crater on Mars
Watch: ESA’s stunning video of icy Korolev crater on Mars
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
‘Told him to get a haircut’: When Chopra shared room with Dhoni in 2004
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
Gujarat: Knee-deep water throws life out of gear, cattle washed away in flood
trending topics
Vikas DubeyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaNoida Covid-19 tallyDil Bechara TrailerSushant Singh RajputCovid-19 state tallyCBSE Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In