MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 resignation process ends today, details here

Medical Counselling Committee will end the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 resignation process on August 25, 2025. The resignation process without forfeiture of security deposit will end at 5 pm today. Candidates who have been allotted a seat will have to report physically at the allotted college to resign their seat. MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 resignation process ends today

The official notice reads, "MCC is in receipt of many requests from UG candidates who want to resign their Round-1 reported seats due to various reasons. In this regard, the competent authority has decided to allow Resignation without forfeiture of security deposit for such candidates. The candidates who desire to leave their Round-1 reported seat can do so from 11:00 A.M of 21.08.2025 upto 05:00 P.M of 25.08.2025 without Forfeiture of Security Deposit."

Candidates who have joined the allotted college and have obtained seat confirmation letter and now wish to resign from the seat only those candidates need to report to the college and obtain resignation letter, and candidates who have not obtained seat confirmation letter need not go to the allotted college for the purpose of resignation and will be treated as free exit.

Candidates must ensure that their Resignation Letter is generated online (through portal provided by MCC) by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null & Void’.

Meanwhile, the Committee has not yet released the Round 2 schedule yet, only the registration date has been released. The Round 2 registration process will begin on August 29, 2025. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.