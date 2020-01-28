e-paper
Home / Education / MDU declares BA, BSC and B.P.Ed December exam 2019 results at mdu.ac.in

MDU declares BA, BSC and B.P.Ed December exam 2019 results at mdu.ac.in

Maharshi Dayanand University has officially announced results for B.A & B.Sc (Pass Course) 1st Semester examination - December, 2019, B.P.Ed & C.P.Ed All Semester exam - December, 2019, and for special/mercy exam.

education Updated: Jan 28, 2020 11:48 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MDU declared BA, BSC and B.P.Ed December exam results 2019. (Screengrab)
         

Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak has declared the results for BA/BSc, B.P.Ed & C.P.Ed exam on its official website. Students who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at mdu.ac.in.

As per the notification uploaded on the official exam portal, the University has officially announced results for B.A & B.Sc (Pass Course) 1st Semester examination - December, 2019, B.P.Ed & C.P.Ed All Semester exam - December, 2019, and for special/mercy exam.

Here’s the direct link to check the MDU BA/BSc December exam results.

Here’s the direct link to check the MDU B.P.Ed December exam results.

Here’s the direct link to check the MDU B.P.Ed (Mercy) exam results.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, go to the examination tab and scroll down to the Result Gazette

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on the link of the course for which you have appeared

5.The result in the pdf format will appear on the display screen

6.Scroll down and check your results.

