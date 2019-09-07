MECL Recruitment: Apply for 168 non- executive posts in mineral exploration corporation

education

Updated: Sep 07, 2019

Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited (MECL) has invited online applications for the recruitment on non-executive posts. There are a total of 168 vacancies. Application process is going on and the last date to apply is September 21, 2019.

The posts include foreman (mechanical), technician, mechanic, assistant (HR), stenographer (English) , assistant (accounts), library assistant and others. The education qualification varies from post to post starting from matriculation pass candidates having ITI degree to diploma in engineering in relevant branch. For full details on eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to read the official notification properly.

Applicants will have to appear for a written test followed by document verification, skill test.

Details of vacancy:

Foreman(Mechanical) --10

Accountant ------2

Foreman(Electrical)------2

Technical Assistant (Survey & Draftsman)------3

Technician (Drilling)-------40

Mechanic---20

Mechanic (Welder Trade)------5

Machinist-------8

Stenographer (English) --------- 9

Assistant (HR) ------- 16

Assistant (Materials) -------- 23

Assistant (Accounts) ------- 16

Technician ------------- 9

Technician (Sampling)-------1

Technician (Survey and Draftsman)--------30

Electrician -------- 3

Library Assistant ------ 1

