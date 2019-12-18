Meghalaya Police Recruitment: Last date extended to apply for 1015 constable, SI posts

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 12:51 IST

Meghalaya Police is recruiting against 1015 vacancies for different posts including unarmed branch sub- inspector, constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable, armed branch constable, driver constable, signal operator, commando constable and follower. The last date to apply has been extended from December 16 to 21, 2019.

Candidates can apply online at megpolice.gov.in

Candidates will have to qualify a physical efficiency test of 100 marks and written exam of 300 marks followed by an interview of 50 marks.

Educational Qualification:

Unarmed or armed branch sub- inspector: Candidates should have a graduation degree

UB constable, fireman, driver, MPRO operator constable and signal operator- Class 12th passed

Armed branch constable, Battalion constable, driver constable (male) -- Class 12th passed

Commando, constable commando-- Class 10th passed

Follower (male) (AB/ UB group and SPF 10 group) --- Class 5th passed

Here’s the direct link to apply online

Details of post:

UB Sub-Inspector – 41

Unarmed Branch Constable – 268

Fireman (Male) – 37

Driver – 25

MPRO Operator Constable – 21

Armed Branch Constable/BN Constable – 368

Driver Constable (Male) – 13

SF 10 AB Sub-Inspector – 3

Signal Operator – 5

Commando Constable (Male) - 98

Commando Constable (Female) - 41

Follower (Male) – 64

Follower SF10 (Male) - 10

Check official notification here