Meghalaya PSC recruitment 2018: 228 vacancies announced, check details here

The Meghalaya Public Service Commission has invited online applications for 228 posts, which include assistant engineers, child development officers, food safety officers, among other job profiles. The last date for applying is up to 16:59 hrs on 31st May, 2018.

Applicants can check vacancy details, fees, and other qualifications in the official notification below.

Here’s how candidates will be selected:

The final selection/recommendation of suitable candidates against the vacancies notified shall be made by the Commission through any of the following processes.

1. Typing speed, English composition and stenography test, in recruitment to post of Typist and Stenographer.

2. I. Written examination (where syllabus has been provided by the department concerned) and personal interview.

II. Screening test >> Personal interview

III. Screening Practical Test>> Personal interview

IV. Preliminary Screening Test>> Main examination >>Personal interview

V. Physical Efficiency Test>> Preliminary Screening Test>> Main examination>>Personal interview

VI. Any other method as may be adopted by the Commission.

How to apply

* Log on to Meghalaya Public Service Commission’s website: mpsc.nic.in

* Click on the white tab ‘Online Application’

* You will be directed to the online recruitment application system homepage

* Register and Login or if you have already registered, login in using your department name, email id and password

* Fill out the application form, pay the fee online and click submit

* Take a print out of your application form

Note: Please visit the commission’s website, mpsc.nic.in, for latest news and updates