Home / Education / MET 2020 rank list released at results.manipal.edu, here's how to check

MET 2020 rank list released at results.manipal.edu, here’s how to check

Students who have appeared for the MET 2020 exam can check their results online at manipal.edu.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2020 15:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MET 2020 rank list.
MET 2020 rank list.(Screengrab )
         

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) on Monday released the MET 2020 rank list on its official website.

Students who have appeared for the MET 2020 exam can check their results online at manipal.edu. The Manipal Entrance Test, or MET, was conducted between August 1 and 12, 2020.

The merit list has been released on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates in MET 2020 and class 12th examinations.

Here’s the direct link to check MET 2020 results

How to Check MET 2020 Rank list:

1. Visit the official website at results.manipal.edu

2. On the homepage, key in your credentials and login

3. The MET 2020 results will appear on the display screen

4. Download the MET 2020 results and take its print out for future reference.

