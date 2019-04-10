MH CET Law Admit Card 2019 released, here’s how to download

MH CET Law Admit Card 2019: Admit Card for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law has been released by the conducting body State Common Entrance Test Cell. Candidates can download the admit cards online.

The entrance exam will be for the five-year integrated programme. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

MH CET Law entrance exm will be held on April 21, 2019.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD MH CET LAW ADMIT CARD

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on the link scrolling on the homepage that reads Link For Downloading Hall Ticket of MAH-LL.B (5 YEARS) CET -2019 Has Been Made Live From 10/04/2019 to 21/04

Enter your registered email ID and password or date of birth and roll number

Take a printout of your admit card

First Published: Apr 10, 2019 15:43 IST