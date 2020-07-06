e-paper
Home / Education / Universities have to conduct final term exam, MHA tells varsities

Universities have to conduct final term exam, MHA tells varsities

The MHA in a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary, on Monday permitted the conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions.

education Updated: Jul 06, 2020 20:50 IST
Amandeep Shukla | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image. (HT file)
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary, on Monday, permitted the conduct of examinations by Universities and Institutions.

“The final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC Guidelines on Examinations and Academic Calendar for the Universities and as per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) approved by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare,” reads the statement issued by the MHA.

With students facing many difficulties, higher education regulator University Grants Commission (UGC) had asked the committee headed by Central University of Haryana Vice Chancellor R C Kuhad to revisit its guidelines on holding of exams.

The UGC on Monday evening discussed the committee’s revised recommendations.

According to an official, the UGC has favoured holding of exams, especially for the final year students. However, it has suggested that the exams may be held either in the online, offline or blended modes.

The panel is also learnt to have agreed that the universities hold the exams latest by September end.

The UGC will soon issue the revised guidelines.

Due to COVID-19 impact, the academic year has been rendered shapeless as classes as well as the final examinations have been disrupted.

Several universities have been trying to hold exams but have been meeting protests from students as well as parents. While many students have raised the issue of internet connectivity for online tests, the attempt to hold offline exams raises concerns of pandemic spread.

