e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MHRD launches ‘Manodarpan’ initiative for mental health and counselling of students, check helpline number here

MHRD launches ‘Manodarpan’ initiative for mental health and counselling of students, check helpline number here

With an aim to provide psycho- social support and counselling to students for their mental health and well- being, the HRD minister launched ‘Manodarpan’ initiative. Under this initiative, the minister launched a toll-free national helpline number - 8448440632, a website of Manodarpan and a handbook on 21st century life skills

education Updated: Jul 22, 2020 14:32 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHRD launches ‘Manodarpan’ initiative for mental health and counselling of students
MHRD launches ‘Manodarpan’ initiative for mental health and counselling of students(Manodarpan portal (Screengrab))
         

With an aim to provide psycho- social support and counselling to students for their mental health and well- being, Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank launched ‘Manodarpan’ initiative on Tuesday, July 21.

Under the initiative, the minister launched a toll-free national helpline number ( 8448440632), a website of Manodarpan and a handbook on 21st century life skills, for the students of school, college and universities.

Those who need psycho-social assistance or counselling can visit the official website of Manodarpan - manodarpan.mhrd.gov.in or call on the helpline number - 8448440632.

Manodarpan comprise of the following components:

1. Advisory guidelines

2. Web page

3. National level database and directory of counsellors

4. National Toll-free helpline number

5. Interactive online chat option

Read the handbook on 21st century skills

Manodarpan is an initiative under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the month of May. Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharam had on May 17 announced about the Manodarpan initiative while addressing a press conference to announce the fourth tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package.

Visit the official website of Manodarpan

 “Many students required psychological support because lockdown was new to them. They were stressed because of this. Manodarpan will provide assistance to the students, teachers and parents,” the finance minister had said.

Speaking at the launch event, the HRD minister said, “COVID -19 is understandably a challenging time for everyone around the world. This global pandemic is not only a serious medical concern but also brings mixed emotions and psycho-social stress for all. With a specific focus on children and adolescents, there are emerging mental health concerns that are often reported in such situations. Children and adolescents may be more vulnerable and may experience a heightened level of stress, anxiety and fearfulness, along with a range of other emotional and behavioural issues,”

“HRD Ministry has felt that while it is important to focus on continuing education on the academic front, the mental well-being of the students also needs to be given equal importance,” the minister added.

A working group, comprising of experts from the fields of education, mental health and psychosocial issues, has been set up to monitor and promote the mental health issues and concerns of students and to facilitate providing of support to address the mental health and psychosocial aspects during and after COVID-19 lockdown, through counselling services, online resources and helpline.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

tags
top news
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
After Dahal stand down in round 1, fight with Oli is now for cabinet berths
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
People more likely to contract Covid-19 at home
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
6-day lockdown in Kashmir Valley to stem Covid-19 spread
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
Rajasthan Speaker moves Supreme Court against HC order giving breather to Pilot camp
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
US asked China to close Houston consulate: Report
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
After Congress’ attack over journalist’s death, Mayawati says jungle raj in Uttar Pradesh
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
‘US leading the world in Covid-19 testing, India second’: Donald Trump
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In