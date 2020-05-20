e-paper
Home / Education / MHT CET 2020 revised exam dates released at mahcet.org, check details

MHT CET 2020 revised exam dates released at mahcet.org, check details

Earlier, the MHT CET exam was scheduled to be conducted in April 2020 but was postponed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

education Updated: May 20, 2020 13:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
         

The Maharashtra CET Cell on Tuesday announced the revised schedule for the MHT CET exam on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the examination can check the schedule online at mahcet.org.

“MHT-CET 2020, is scheduled on the dates viz. 4th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 9th, 10th, 13th, 14th, 28th, 29th, 30th, 31st July AND 3rd, 4th & 5th Aug 2020,” reads the notice.

The MHT CET examination will be conducted in PCM and PCB groups separately. The time table for the PCM and PCB group will be announced by mid-June 2020, after the validation of examination centers will be over.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

