MHT CET 2020 special exam registration begins, here’s direct link

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:23 IST

The online registration process for MHT CET 2020 special session exam has begun. Candidates who could not appear for the MHT-CET exam that was conducted between October 1 and 20 due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, Covid symptoms or other reasons, can apply again for the special exam till 11:59 pm on October 23 at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. This facility is only for those who had successfully registered for the MHT-CET 2020 exam and had downloaded their admit cards for PCB or PCM Group, but couldn’t appear for the exam. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 online.

“The State CET Cell has successfully conducted the MHT-CET-2020 Exam as per declared schedule from 1st to 9th October 2020 and 12th to 20th October 2020. During this period the State CET Cell has received many representations from Candidates (and / or their parents) regarding their inability to appear in the said examination due to various factors (transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc). In order to safeguard the interests of such candidates the State CET Cell proposes to hold additional sessions at Test centers in Maharashtra State, for PCB Group and PCM Group Examinations. The candidates who had successfully registered themselves for the MHT-CET-2020 Exam and had downloaded their Admit Cards for appearing in the MHT CET 2020 for PCB or PCM Group examination, but were unable to reach their allotted Test Centre due to circumstances beyond their control and hence could not appear in the said examination, would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions. A fee of Rs. 100 per candidate per group would be charged for appearing in the additional sessions. This fee would be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP Process,” the official notice reads.