e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 22, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / MHT CET 2020 special exam registration begins, here’s direct link

MHT CET 2020 special exam registration begins, here’s direct link

The online registration process for MHT CET 2020 special session exam has begun. Candidates can apply again for the special exam till 11:59 pm on October 23 at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. Get direct link here.

education Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 14:23 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET 2020
MHT CET 2020
         

The online registration process for MHT CET 2020 special session exam has begun. Candidates who could not appear for the MHT-CET exam that was conducted between October 1 and 20 due to lack of transportation facilities, power failure, heavy rainfall, Covid symptoms or other reasons, can apply again for the special exam till 11:59 pm on October 23 at mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. This facility is only for those who had successfully registered for the MHT-CET 2020 exam and had downloaded their admit cards for PCB or PCM Group, but couldn’t appear for the exam. Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 online.

Direct link to apply online

“The State CET Cell has successfully conducted the MHT-CET-2020 Exam as per declared schedule from 1st to 9th October 2020 and 12th to 20th October 2020. During this period the State CET Cell has received many representations from Candidates (and / or their parents) regarding their inability to appear in the said examination due to various factors (transportation issues due to heavy rainfall, power outage, Covid-19 symptoms etc). In order to safeguard the interests of such candidates the State CET Cell proposes to hold additional sessions at Test centers in Maharashtra State, for PCB Group and PCM Group Examinations. The candidates who had successfully registered themselves for the MHT-CET-2020 Exam and had downloaded their Admit Cards for appearing in the MHT CET 2020 for PCB or PCM Group examination, but were unable to reach their allotted Test Centre due to circumstances beyond their control and hence could not appear in the said examination, would be eligible to appear in the additional sessions. A fee of Rs. 100 per candidate per group would be charged for appearing in the additional sessions. This fee would be adjusted in the fee payable during the CAP Process,” the official notice reads.

top news
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
‘Raises questions on your neutrality’: India warns Twitter on wrong geotag
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi tests positive for Covid-19
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Centre relaxes visa restrictions; Students, businessmen allowed
Government launches new inflation index for working class
Government launches new inflation index for working class
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
PM Modi invokes Durga to reaffirm commitment to women’s empowerment
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Shiv Sena takes potshots at PM’s address, calls it ‘best in 7-8 months’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Tripura CM called ‘little Hitler’ for seeking to uproot ‘communist seeds’
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
Watch: Sonu Sood’s life-size statue at Kolkata pandal; actor responds
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In