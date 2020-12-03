e-paper
Home / Education / MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 for BFA course released at mahacet.org

MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 for BFA course released at mahacet.org

MHT CET counselling schedule 2020: Once the registration begins, candidates who wants to take admission in MFA course will be able to apply for the MHT CET counselling 2020 online at mahacet.org on or before December 10, 2020.

education Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 11:19 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MHT CET counselling schedule 2020
MHT CET counselling schedule 2020(PTI file )
         

MHT CET counselling schedule 2020: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test cell has released the MHT CET counselling schedule 2020 for admission to Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) courses on its official website. The online registration will begin on December 5, 2020.

Once the registration begins, candidates who wants to take admission in MFA course will be able to apply for the MHT CET counselling 2020 online at mahacet.org on or before December 10, 2020.

According to the schedule, the state CET cell will conduct the e-verification of the documents from December 7 to 11, 2020. The final score card for MAH-AAC-CET 2020 will be released on December 14, 2020, after 4 pm.

Direct link to check MHT CET counselling schedule 2020

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State / All India / Union Territory of J&K and Union Territory of Ladakh Migrant candidates will be released on December 14, 2020, after 4:00 pm.

Candidates will be able to submit their grievance, if any, on December 15, 2020, from 7:00 am to 11:59 pm. The Final Merit lists will be released on December 16, 2020, after 4:00 pm.

Amit Shah assures Tamil Nadu, Kerala CMs of help over Cyclone Burevi
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh leaves for Delhi, to meet Amit Shah ahead of talks with farmers
Farmers’ protest: Closed border points affect vehicular traffic in outer, east Delhi
India’s Covid-19 caseload crosses 9.5 million with 35,551 new cases
Delhi’s AQI improves marginally but remains in very poor category
RBI asks HDFC Bank to stop digital activities, sourcing new credit card customers
‘Has many ways to get wickets’: Moody calls India quick ‘exciting package’
Watch: IAF testfires Akash missile, Russian Igla amid China border tension
