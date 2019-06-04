MHT CET result 2019 declared, here’s direct link to check scores at mhtcet2019.mahaonline.gov.in

MHT CET result 2019: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra on Tuesday, June 4 declared the results of Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2019 at its official website. The examination was held between May 2 and May 13, 2019.

Students who have appeared in the exam can check their MHT CET results by clicking here and logging in through the candidate login.

Key in your login id, password and Captcha code as provided in image to sign in.

This year 3,92,354 candidates appeared in the MHT CET examout of 4,13,284 who had registered.

The number of aspirants registering for the Maharahtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) this year, for undergraduate engineering, pharmacy and agriculture courses, had dropped to 4.13 lakh from 4.36 lakh in 2018 — a dip of 5%.

According to experts, the dip in registration is an indicator of dwindling popularity of science courses, especially engineering. “Students are looking for avenues other than engineering,” said Subhash Joshi, trustee, Science Parivar.

The MHT CET exam is held every year for admissions to engineering and pharmacy courses in the various colleges in the state of Maharashtra.

First Published: Jun 04, 2019 10:09 IST