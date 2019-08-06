Minister orders probe into drop out rate at school in Rajasthan

education

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 08:39 IST

Education Minister of Rajasthan Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday tweeted that he has ordered investigation against the government upper primary school in the Manji Ki dhani village, Kuchaman, Nagaur where considerable number of students were dropping out from the school citing inappropriate behavior by school teachers. The guardian of the students recently complained block education officer regarding the "inappropriate behaviour" of the teacher and inadequacy in teaching at the school.

Nearly 110 students dropped out of out of an enrolment of 150. Guardians said that, the teacher on duty at the school does not behave appropriately with the students or the guardians and is not particular with carrying out teaching exercise in the school due to which they are left with no option but to get a transfer certificate from the school.

Replying to a tweet on Monday, Dotasra said that orders have been issued to probe investigation in the issue and further action will be taken up after the report.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 08:39 IST