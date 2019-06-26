Minority welfare department to run smart classes, ITI courses in UP

In a bid to increase literacy and job oriented education among minorities, district minority welfare department will soon run smart classes for them at schools in different blocks of the Prayagraj.

Besides, five villages in the division will be identified where school, ITI and Sadbhavna Bhawan will be constructed to impart education and technical knowledge to the children of minority community. Under the Prime Minister’s Janvikas Kalyan Yojna, minority welfare department will conduct smart classes at schools and madarsas in the district. The classes will be run as per the requirement asked by the schools. The administration has asked to carry out a survey and verification in the blocks for providing benefits under the scheme.Villages at a distance of five kilometres will be selected and the budget will be finalised and forwarded for smart classes and ITI as per the requirement.

District minority welfare officer SP Tiwari said the administration has issued orders to identify the villages and check the requirements. “There are plans to run smart classes in the new session. Places are being selected at different blocks for opening Sadbhawna Bhawan,” Tiwari added.

The UP government has already announced a budget for modernisation of madarsas in the state. The officials have been asked to ensure that students at madarsas are also imparted knowledge of different courses besides religious education. Stress was also laid on providing computer education, technical courses and other job oriented programmes.

First Published: Jun 26, 2019 09:43 IST