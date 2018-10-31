Miranda House extends hostel curfew by 30 minutes

Following students’ protest, Delhi University’s (DU) Miranda House extended the curfew timings by 30 minutes for hostel residents. However, the students’ collective ‘Pinjra Tod”, which has been protesting against discriminatory hostel rules for women, rejected the extension on Tuesday and demanded a “complete abolition” of curfew timing.

According to a notice issued by the college, the curfew timing will be extended from 8:30 pm to 9pm from November 1. “As a constituent college of University of Delhi we have been discussing the issue at the highest level,” said Miranda House principal Pratibha Jolly in a reply to Pinjra Tod.

The student collective, however, termed the extension of 30 minutes as a “joke”. “This extension of half an hour is a cruel joke, another attempt at humiliating and infantalising the dignity, dreams and struggles of women students ,” said Pinjra Tod in a statement.

