Missing School? Here’s some e-learning options to complete your syllabus on time

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 15:26 IST

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the postponement of exams and closure of schools and colleges in many states. In view of the increasing cases of COVID-19, CBSE Class 10 and 12, ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board exams have been deferred too.

At least 166 people have tested positive for the deadly in India so far.

Some states, government organisations and educational institutes have come up with innovative options such as e-learning solutions so that studies don’t get affected. Here’s a list of a few such initiatives.

UMANG mobile app

As schools are closed amid coronavirus outbreak, students can resort to e-learning on the government’s UMANG mobile app. It contains more than 1 crore e-books, audios and videos on all subjects for primary and secondary school students.

This app offers the option of e-pathshala where students can access books and study material of NCERT. UMANG App can be downloaded free from app stores of Android, iOS and Windows.

https://twitter.com/UmangOfficial_/status/1239836242465808384

Schools in Bengaluru offer livestream classes

The Karnataka government has also ordered closure of schools due to coronavirus. Several schools in Bengaluru have switched to live streaming of classes to complete their syllabus on time. They are offering live classes to students at home using applications like WebEx, Google, and Zoom.

E-Classes On Swayam Prabha DTH Channels

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) will come up with e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students to make sure they remain connected to studies even when they are in self-isloation.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Wednesday tweeted, “Time-slots of 4 hours daily has been approved on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for selected states. Since you are missing school due to COVID-19, we urge you to make the most of this time & stay connected with your studies. We are taking this on priority (sic).”

https://twitter.com/DrRPNishank/status/1240268024050888711

https://twitter.com/DrRPNishank/status/1240268027620241410

Kolkata schools switch to e-classes

The West Bengal government has extended the closure of schools and colleges till April 15 owing to coronavirus outbreak. To complete syllabus even when schools are shut, several schools in Kolkata have decided to provide online classes to their students. The online classes will be offered through Skype.

IIT Ropar to provide online courses to students

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar has announced that it would give online courses to students till the time classes are suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in India.

The college, in a statement, said that it will be recording about 150 courses for B Tech, M Tech, MSc and PhD students. It added that only those registered in the designated course would be able to access the recorded lectures.

Following this, the institute would also let students clear their doubts from teachers in the second phase of the online learning plan.

Other online platforms

There are online platforms available to students if they don’t want their studies to suffer because of the social distancing. These educational platforms are available on YouTube and various apps. Students can make the most of their time by referring to study materials provided by such platforms.