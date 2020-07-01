e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Mizoram 12th exam 2020: MBSE pending class 12 examinations begin today

Mizoram 12th exam 2020: MBSE pending class 12 examinations begin today

Altogether, 7,026 Class 12 students have registered for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science, he said, adding that 143 candidates appeared for Class 10 compartmental exams.

education Updated: Jul 01, 2020 16:35 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Aizawl
Mizoram 12th exam 2020.
Mizoram 12th exam 2020.(HT file)
         

The pending examinations of Class 12 students of the Mizoram Board of School Education were held in the state on Wednesday with necessary social distancing and other safety protocols, officials said.

The exams, which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 centres across the state simultaneously with Class 10 board compartmental examinations, which were held in 11 centres, an official of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) told PTI.

Altogether, 7,026 Class 12 students have registered for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science, he said, adding that 143 candidates appeared for Class 10 compartmental exams.

According to the board routine, exam for Sociology will be held on Thursday and that of Computer Science and Home Science on Friday.

About 4,939 of the total registered students of Class 12 appeared for Economics and Chemistry exams on Wednesday, the official said.

He said 2,662 students will appear for Economics test, 2,277 Chemistry, 1,641 Sociology, 184 Computer Science and 262 Home Science.

Students were screened and advised to wash their hands before they entered the examination halls. Sitting arrangement was made in such a manner as to ensure social distancing, he said.

Earlier, the state Education Department had decided to open schools from July 16.

However, the guidelines for partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to July 31 issued on Tuesday prohibited the opening of educational and training institutes till July 31.

tags
top news
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
Imran Khan to join Xi Jinping to shore up Nepal’s PM Oli against India
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
PM Modi’s Weibo account goes blank in China; profile photo, posts taken down
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
TN boiler explosion: CM announces Rs 3 lakh compensation to kin of victims
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
India sending high-powered boats to match heavy Chinese vessels in Ladakh
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Section 144 imposed in Mumbai till July 15 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Tests reduced despite rising Covid-19 deaths, cases: AIIMS worker to Rahul Gandhi
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Thackeray says human beings have given up, prays for miracle to overcome Covid crisis
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
Swara Bhaskar on Twitter trolls, politics and the kind of films she enjoys doing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In