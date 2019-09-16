e-paper
MMRDA Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2019: Application process begins for 1053 non-executive posts at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in

MMRDA Recruitment 2019: Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has started taking applications against 1,053 non-executive vacancies from engineers. The application process has begun and the last date to apply is October 7.

education Updated: Sep 16, 2019 13:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MMRDA Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2019: The online application process for Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has begun for recruitment against 1,053 non-executive vacancies from engineers. The last date to apply is October 7.

How to apply:

Interested candidates can apply online at mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in. Candidates will have to visit the official website and go to ‘divisions’ section and ‘recruitment’ section. You will find a link to apply for 1053 non-executive posts on the webpage.

MMRDA is offering a package of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 to Section Engineer, Station Controller and Store Supervisor which will be in accordance with 7th pay scale.

Eligibility: For most of the posts, candidate should have a degree or diploma in engineering with electrical, electronics, electronics and telecommunication branch. For some other posts, ITI/ NCVT/ SCVT certificate is required while for managerial posts, degree in MBA, MMS / PGDBM in Finance is required.

 

Details of post and vacancy:

Station Manager: 18

Station Controller: 120

Section Engineer: 136

Junior Engineer: 30

Train operator (shunting): 12

Chief Traffic Controller: 6

Chief Controller: 8

Junior Engineer (S&T): 8

Safety Supervisor- I: 1

Safety Supervisor-II: 4

Senior Section Engineer: 30

Technician-I: 75

Technician-II: 287

Sr. Section Engineer (Civil): 07

Section Engineer (Civil): 16

Technician (Civil)-I: 09

Technician (Civil) -II: 26

Sr. Section Engineer (E and M): 03

Section Engineer (E&M): 06

Technician (E&M)-I: 05

Technician (E&M)-II: 11

Helper: 13 Vacancies

Sr. Section Engineer(S&T): 18

Section Engineer(S&T): 36

Technician (S&T)-I: 42

Technician (S&T)-II: 97

Security Supervisor: 04

Finance Assistant: 02

Supervisor (Customer Relation): 08

Commercial Assistant: 04

Store Supervisor: 02

Jr. Engineer (Stores): 08

HR Assistant-I: 01

HR Assistant-II: 04

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 13:40 IST

