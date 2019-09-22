MNNIT’s ‘Avishkar’ ends on a high note in Allahabad

education

Updated: Sep 22, 2019 16:57 IST

The four-day Avishkar-2019, the techno-management fest of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT) concluded on Saturday with the final day witnessing last rounds of most of the events.

The day started with back-to-back quizzes in the popular quizzing league ‘Gnosiomania’ where teams from various parts of the country participated. General Quiz and India Quiz were conducted by celebrated quizmaster Adittya Nath Mubayi. In the event ‘Scrapheap’ participants saw how machines are made in industries. They had to make the required machines using scrap.

Among the other cut-throat competitions, ‘Innodev’ saw its final round where projects and codes were tested and graded. ‘Concube’ under ‘Nirmaan’ besides other fun activities also generated quite an excitement among students.

Presentation of the projects made by students under ‘Predefined Hardware’ also took place. The event was aimed at training the students to merge the concepts of microcontrollers, power electronics, software and hardware designing.

The valedictory function saw officials of the college congratulating the students for their efforts, participation and enthusiasm. In the closing ceremony, best performers in major events, overall best performer were given prizes.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:57 IST