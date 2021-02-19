Modi asks Visva Bharati students to help farmers, artisans find global markets
Extolling Visva Bharati for its inspiring legacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked its students to help farmers and artisans in villages adopted by the institution find global markets for their products.
He said Guru Rabindranath Tagore had not envisioned the university as a typical educational institution but one that will help Indian culture realise its full potential.
Addressing the convocation of Visva Bharati, the country's oldest central university, Modi said knowledge was not a "still and static but a dynamic concept".
"I urge the students and teachers of this inspirational institution to help farmers, artisans living in villages adopted by the institution to find global markets for their products. That will be a step towards building an 'Atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) Bharat," he said.
He told the gathering that with knowledge comes responsibility and the knowledge attained by them was not theirs alone but a legacy for future generations.
"Your knowledge and skill can make society proud but it can also push it into the darkness of ruin. There are many examples in history and in the present.
"You will find some highly educated, skilled people among those who are spreading terror and violence in the world. On the other hand, some people are toiling day and night to free the world from a global epidemic like corona. What matters most is the mindset," he said.
The prime minister said the National Education Policy was a major step towards building a self-reliant India as it gave impetus to research and innovation.
India, he said, cannot become 'Atmanirbhar' without the self-confidence of its daughters.
New National Education Policy having a gender inclusion fund was a major step towards building a self- reliant India, he said.
He encouraged the youth to take risks without the fear of failure.
"If your intentions are clear and your loyalty is to 'Ma Bharati' every decision of yours will take you towards finding a solution. Success and failure do not determine our present and future. You may not get the results you thought after taking a decision, but you should not be afraid to take a decision," he said.
Altogether 2,535 students received their degrees at the convocation.
