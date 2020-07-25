MP Board 12th Result 2020 date and time confirmed, to be announced on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 20:09 IST

MP Board 12th Result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will announce the MP Class 12th results on Monday, July 27, on its official website. MPBSE Public Relations )Officer SK Chaurasia confirmed to Hindustan Times that the class 12 result would be announced on July 27 at 3pm.

After the results are declared, students of class 12 who have appeared in the MPBSE class 12th exam will be able to check MP Class 12 results online at our HT Portal. An SMS alert will also be sent to the pre-registered students by HT, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the MPBSE Class 12th results.

Click here to register for MP Class 12 results 2020.

Follow these steps to check MP board 12th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step: 6-- Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Alternatively, students can also check MP Class 12 exam results on the following websites:

mpbse results.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, and hindi.news18.com.

After the results are declared, students can check their MP board class 12 results online at mpbse.nic.in.

How to check Results on the official website:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 12th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 12 results and take its print out for future references.