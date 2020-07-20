MP Board 12th Result 2020: How to check MPBSE class 12th result on HT portal

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 13:14 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board is expected to declare class 12th results 2020 soon. According to MPBSE official, the MP Board class 12th result will be declared this week. However, the exact date and time for the result declaration has not yet decided.

Earlier, the principal secretary of MPBSE Rashmi Arun Shami had informed HT that the class 10th result will be announced in the first week of July and the class 12th result will be declared in the third week of July. Madhya Pradesh board had declared the class 10th result on July 4 in which 62.84% students passed. Now, as we have entered in the third week of July, students can expect their class 12th result anytime soon.

Students can check their MP Board class 12th results on hindustantimes.com after it is declared. HT has partnered with the MPBSE to show class 12th result on our result portal.

Follow these steps to check MP board 12th Result 2020:

Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the MP Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 12th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen.

Click here to get your MP Board Result 2020 (after it is declared)

HT will also send an SMS to the students who pre-register themselves for the result notification, as soon as it is declared. The SMS notification will have a direct link to check the results

Students should register for the MP Board 12th result notification now. Follow these steps to register for result alert:

Visit the official webpage of HT Education at hindustantimes.com/education

Click on Exam Results tab given on the top

Select MP Board tab

Click on MP Board 12th Result tab

A login page will appear on the screen

Key in your Name, Phone number and email ID on which you want to receive the result notification and submit.

Click here to register for MP Board Result alert

