MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020 on July 4, here is all you should know

education

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:24 IST

MP Board MPBSE 10th result 2020: Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board class 10 results on Saturday, July 4, on its official website. The results will be announced at 12 noon.

After the results are announced, students who have appeared in the MP Board class 10 exam will be able to check their MPBSE Class 10th Results online at mpbse.nic.in or on our HT Result portal.

This year, over 10 lakh students have appeared in the MPBSE class 10th board exam.

Students can also check their results on the following websites:

mpbseresults.nic.in, mbpse.mponline.gov.in, mpbse.nic.in, jagranjosh.com, fastresults.in, livehindustan.com, mp10.abplive.com, and hindi.news18.com.

Students can also check their MP Board class 10 results on following Mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.

2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

How to check MP Board 10th Result 2020 after it is declared:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ MP Board 10th result 2020”

3. Key in your credentials and login

4. Your MP Board 10th Result 2020 will appear on the display screen

5. Download the MP Board class 10 results and take its print out for future references.

MP Board 10th 2020: How to check the results on hindustantimes.com after it is announced

1) Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com

2) On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

3) Go to the MP Board tab

4) Click on the link that reads ‘MP Board 10th Result 2020’

5) Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided for the purpose and submit

6) Your MP Board class 10 result will appear on the display screen

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Last year’s pass percentage

In 2019, MPBSE class 10 examinations were held from March 1 to March 27 in which 11.32 lakh students appeared. The pass percentage of students in the Class 10 MP board exams 2019 was 63.89%. The girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 63.69%, while the pass percentage of boys was 59.15%. In the merit list, there were 69 girls and 75 boys.

MP Board 10th Result 2020: Last year’s toppers

In 2019, Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrakar topped the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams with 499 marks out of 500.