MP Governor Lalji Tandon bats for special status to Vajpayee university

The chances of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindu University getting special status have increased after MP Governor Lalji Tandon’s pitch for it on the occasion of Hindi Diwas, here on Saturday.

Describing late Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a great supporter of Hindi, Tondon said the University in Bhopla named after Vajpayee should be given special status.

“Hindi has the ability to assimilate every language and dialect of India. The attachment to a local dialect and language should not be seen as opposition to Hindi. The need is to connect it with self-respect and the tendency to use English words while speaking Hindi should be discouraged,” Tandon said.

“Hindi was the language during the freedom movement and Gujarati-speaking Mahatma Gandhi was its biggest supporter,” he said.

State Higher Education Minister Jeetu Patwari and Public Relations Minister P.C. Sharma were also present at the event.

