MP HTET admit card 2018 released,here’s how to download
MPHTET admit card 2018 has been released. The exam will be conducted between February 1 tio 11.education Updated: Jan 28, 2019 14:10 IST
Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the high school teacher eligibility test (HTET). Candidates can download their admit card from its official website peb.mp.gov.in. The exam will commence from February 1, 2019 and conclude till February 11, 2019.
The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e., morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12 noon while the afternoon shift will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm.
MPHET 2018 admit card: How to download
Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click ‘admit card’ link
Click on the link, ‘high school teacher eligibility test 2018’ link
Click on ‘click here’ beside the name o the exam you are applying for
Login using application number and date of birth
Admit card will appear, download and take its print out.
Here’s the direct link to download the MPHTET admit card
First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:10 IST