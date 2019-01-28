MP HTET admit card 2018 released,here’s how to download

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the high school teacher eligibility test (HTET). Candidates can download their admit card from its official website peb.mp.gov.in. The exam will commence from February 1, 2019 and conclude till February 11, 2019.

The exam will be conducted in two shifts i.e., morning and afternoon. The morning shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12 noon while the afternoon shift will be held between 2:30 pm and 5 pm.

MPHET 2018 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website, peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click ‘admit card’ link

Click on the link, ‘high school teacher eligibility test 2018’ link

Click on ‘click here’ beside the name o the exam you are applying for

Login using application number and date of birth

Admit card will appear, download and take its print out.

Here’s the direct link to download the MPHTET admit card

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 14:10 IST