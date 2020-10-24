e-paper
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 4000 vacancies on offer, check details here

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 4000 vacancies on offer, check details here

MP Constable Recruitment 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment against 4000 vacancies for the post of constable.

Oct 24, 2020
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2020
         

MP Constable Recruitment 2020: The Professional Examination Board (PEB), Madhya Pradesh has invited online applications for recruitment against 4000 vacancies for the post of constable. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at the official website at peb.mp.gov.in. The application process will begin on December 24 and conclude on January 7.

The selection process includes a recruitment exam followed by a physical efficiency test (PET). There are a total of 138 vacancies of Constable (Radio) and 3862 vacancies of Constable (GD).

The recruitment exam will be conducted on March 6. Aspirants are advised to read the official notification for eligibility.

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Male) - 33 Years

Maximum Age for UR (Female)/ OBC/ SC/ ST - 38 Years

Official Notification

