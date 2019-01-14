MP SET Admit card 2019 released at mppsc.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has issued the admit card of State Eligibility Test (SET) Examination 2018 on its official website. The exam will be held from January 17 to January 24, 2019. General Awareness/Teaching and Research Aptitude exam will be conducted on January 17. The exam for the second (optional paper) will be held between January 19-24.

MP SET Admit card 2019: Steps to download

1) Go to MPPSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for admit card download

3) Enter your application number, gender, date of birth and captcha code (as in the image)

5) Click on proceed. Admit card will be displayed on the screen

6) Save it on your computer and take a print-out.

Or click here to directly go to the login page.

If you don’t have application number

1)Click here if you don’t know your application number

2)Provide the required details and submit to know application number

Check the details about the exam provided in the admit card. You must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

The detailed notification and schedule for the examination can be checked here or on the MPPSC official website.

