MP SET answer keys released at MPPSC website, direct links here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released MP SET Paper 1 model answer key (Shift-I) and model answer key (Shift-II) on its official website at mppsc.nic.in. The exam was conducted on January 17 for recruitment of assistant professors.

Candidates can raise objections against any answer within seven days of its release.

The exam was conducted in two shifts and the answer keys for both the papers have been released. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website or find the direct below.

General Awareness/Teaching and Research Aptitude exam was conducted on January 17. The exam for the second (optional paper) will be held between January 19-24.

Here’s the direct link for MP SET Paper 1 shift 1

Here’s the direct link for MP SET Paper 1 shift 2

First Published: Jan 19, 2019 10:15 IST