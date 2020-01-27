e-paper
Home / Education / MP TET 2020: Last date for registration extended till Feb 4, check details here

MP TET 2020: Last date for registration extended till Feb 4, check details here

The MP TET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2020, in two shifts. The first shift will start at 8:50 am and the afternoon shift at 1:50 pm. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 27, 2020 10:33 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MP TET 2020. (Screengrab)
         

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has extended the last date to apply for the MP Teacher Eligibility Test 2020 on its official website. Applicants can now apply for the MP TET 2020 till February 4, 2020. Earlier the last date for the online registration was January 20, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the MPTET 2020 online at peb.mponine.gov.in.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600. The applicants from the reserved category need to pay Rs 300.

The MP TET 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2020, in two shifts. The first shift will start at 8:50 am and the afternoon shift at 1:50 pm. The exam will be conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification here:  

Here’s the direct link to apply for the MP TET 2020 examination.

