MPBSE 12th Result 2020: 13 year old clears class 12 examination with first division in MP

education

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 12:28 IST

MPBSE 12th Result 2020: A 13-year-old girl from Indore fulfilled her father’s dream by clearing class 12 exam with first division at this young age but unfortunately 20 days after death of her father.

A private student from Indore, Tanishqa Sujeet passed class 12 board exam in commerce stream with 62.8% marks. The board result was announced on Monday by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Also Read: MPBSE 12th Result: Visually impaired girl fights all odds to score 94.4% in Commerce exam

She had cleared class 10 exam with 65% marks last year.

Tanishka, who was born on July 20, 2007, took exam after having a special permission from governor Madhya Pradesh, as per the MPBSE.

“Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education does not have provision to allow a younger student to sit in the board exam but the family sought special permission from the governor for Tanishqa first to sit in class 10 exam last year and now in class 12 exam this year,” said Anil Suchari, secretary, MP Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).

Also Read: Two girls, both classmates, jointly secure first position in MPBSE’s class 12 exam

Tanishqa’s father, who dreamt of seeing her daughter as one of the youngest girls from MP to clear class 12 exam, died on July 2, as per the family.

After results, Tanishqa said, “I don’t know how to react on my success. It is a very emotional moment for me but I am happy that I fulfilled my father’s dream.”

Tanishqa’s mother Anubha said, “Tanishqa’s father was bringing her up in a unique way. He helped her in learning more than 10 languages. He also taught her meditation and yoga to enhance her IQ level.”

“Tanishqa’s father father is no more but she fulfilled his dream. Tanishqa will achieve the feat which his father had dreamed for her,” said Anubha.

After death of her father, Tanishqa’s family has temporarily shifted to Jhansi, as per the family.