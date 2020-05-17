e-paper
Home / Education / MPBSE: Remaining exams of Class 10th board won't be held, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MPBSE: Remaining exams of Class 10th board won’t be held, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

MPBSE class 10th exam: The government has decided not to conduct the remaining exams for Class 10 of MPBSE. Merit list of Class 10 will be announced based on the exams held.

education Updated: May 17, 2020 08:32 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the remaining exams for Class 10 of the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will not be held.

“The government has decided not to conduct the remaining exams for Class 10 of MPBSE. Merit list of Class 10 will be announced based on the exams held. The pending exams of Class 12 will be held between June 8 and June 16,” Chief Minister Chouhan told ANI.

He further said that private schools are allowed to charge only tuition fee from students for the period between March 19 and the date when the lockdown ends.”

