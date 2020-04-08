MPBSE to resume 10th and 12th exams only for most important subjects

education

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 11:29 IST

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has decided to resume its examinations for classes 10 and 12 students but only for those subjects which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions, as per the board officials.

Notably, the board postponed all its remaining examinations scheduled to be held from March 20, 2020 to April 11, 2020, till further orders in view of Coronavirus outbreak as examinations would have meant gathering of students at examination centres and their being exposed to the threat of contracting the virus.

As per the board’s schedule the examination for the class 10 was scheduled to be held from March 3 to March 27 and that of class 12 from March 2 to March 31. But for the differently abled students of class 12 the examination was scheduled to be conducted till April 11.

First, the examinations were postponed up to March 31 with an order issued on March 19 but given the magnitude of Covid-19 outbreak the examinations were later postponed till further orders with a subsequent order of March 25.

Public relations officer of MPBSE SK Chaursia, “Now, examinations for only those subjects will be held which are necessary for students to get admission to higher education institutions. This is to help them avoid facing hassles in future. The evaluation/marks for subjects for which examinations will not be held will be decided by the board.”

Chaursia said, “The next date of remaining examinations will be fixed after discussions at the state government level and higher level in the board at least 10 days after the lockdown restrictions come to an end. Hence, the students and their guardians should not rely on any rumour in this regard.”

He said, “Whenever the next dates of examinations are decided its official announcement will be done at the board’s website www.mpbse.nic.in and also it will be highlighted through print and electronic media.”