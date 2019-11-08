MPPSC Assistant Director Recruitment 2019: Application begins today
Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for 37 posts of assistant Director under Farmer Welfare and Agriculture Development Department.education Updated: Nov 08, 2019 14:40 IST
There are a total of 37 posts. The online application has begun today, November 8 and the last date to apply is December 7. Candidates can apply online at www.mppsc.nic.in.
Eligibility Criteria:
Candidates who have a BSc degree in agriculture with first or second division marks or PG diploma done from Institute of Agriculture Research Institute, Delhi or a degree in agriculture engineering with at least second division marks.
Age group- 21 to 40 years
Application Fee:
For General – Rs.2500/-
For SC/ST/PwD/ Candidates of Madhya Pradesh – Rs.1250
How to apply for MPPSC assistant director:
Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.nic.in
On the right side of the homepage, click on ‘Apply online’ tab
A link to apply online for MPPSC assistant director
A new page will open
Click on ‘action’
Proceed to fill your application form