e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Education / MPPSC regrets lapse in question paper

MPPSC regrets lapse in question paper

The question triggered a major row in the state that has a sizeable Bhil population. The commission also served notices on two persons involved in setting the paper and asked them to reply in a week.

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 09:24 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission on Monday expressed regret for a question paper in Sundays examination that described the Bhils as a community with “criminal-tendency “.

The question triggered a major row in the state that has a sizeable Bhil population. The commission also served notices on two persons involved in setting the paper and asked them to reply in a week.

The BJP and ruling Congress were quick to seek action against those responsible for the lapse.

“There was serious mistake in setting the question paper, which should not have happened. MPPSC is regretful and I am hurt as well,” Chairman Bhaskar Choubey said in Indore, the MPPSC headquarters.

“We are finding out what went wrong in setting the question paper. We have served notices to paper setter, and moderator, who checked it before it went to press. The two have been asked to explain in a week. On the basis of their replies, action will be initiated,” Choubey said. However, he refused to divulge the names of the setter and moderator for confidentiality in such matters.

An expert committee will look into the objection of the candidates about the controversial question and act accordingly. If the panel recommends the two will be debarred from MPPSC examination process for good.

During the MPPSC’s preliminary examination held across the state on Sunday, the question paper for reasoning and aptitude had a passage which described the Bhil community as having “aparadhik pravriti” (criminal-tendency) and indulging in “alcoholism”.

Taking strong objection to the reference, Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Gopal Bhargava hit out at the government. “This reflects the Congress government’s thinking towards innocent tribals and it is highly derogatory for the entire tribal community,” the BJP leader said.

BJP MLA Ram Dangore (30), who also appeared for the preliminary exam conducted by the MPPSC, brought it to the notice of his party and the media after he came across the controversial passage in the question paper. Dangore, who represents Pandhana seat in Khandwa district, demanded action against those who set the question paper and a case against them under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The lawmaker took the exam as he is also a teacher and imparts coaching to aspiring students. Therefore, he wanted to understand the current pattern of the exam.

Another Congress MLA and former Union minister Kantilal Bhuria, who is also a tribal, condemned MPPSC chairman Bhasker Choube for the lapse and demanded the latter’s removal from the post.

Earlier in the day, MPPSC secretary Renu Pant dubbed the matter as “unfortunate” and said they were trying to find out how such “error” occurred.

tags
top news
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kerala moves SC against citizenship act, first to confront Centre on CAA
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Kashmir cop Davinder Singh’s alibi without evidence: Interrogators
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Inflation at 5-yr-high, vegetables 60% expensive; to hurt economic recovery
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Brezza scores 5 lakh in 4 years: Why Maruti Suzuki’s SUV has its game right
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Tejasvi Surya asks Bengaluru bank depositors to ‘not panic’ after RBI order
Youth will explode in anger: Chidambaram warns govt about slowing economy
Youth will explode in anger: Chidambaram warns govt about slowing economy
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
‘India’s approach nationalistic’: Ramiz on what separates IND & PAK - Watch
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News